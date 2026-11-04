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04.11.2026 12:55:08

Croatia Inflation Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated further in October to the highest level in five months, flash data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 5.2 percent.

The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 20.7 percent jump in energy costs. Services costs were 7.5 percent more expensive, and prices for food, beverages, and tobacco increased only 0.2 percent. On the other hand, costs for non-food industrial goods without energy dropped 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in October.

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