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04.06.2026 10:17:14

Czech Inflation Eases More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated in May from a 6-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in April. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 2.3 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages declined at a faster pace of 1.9 percent annually in May versus 1.3 percent in April. Inflation based on services eased marginally to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, energy costs, including automotive fuels, grew 1.8 percent, faster than the 1.5 percent increase a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent versus an expected increase of 0.3 percent.

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