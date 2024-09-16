Czech Producer Price Inflation Eases To 1.1%

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation eased in August from an 11-month high in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The industrial producer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.7 increase in the previous month. This was the fifth successive increase in a row.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for capital goods increased the most by 3.4 percent from last year, and those for energy and durable consumer goods were 1.3 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in August.