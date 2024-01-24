|
24.01.2024 08:51:19
Denmark Business Confidence Rises To -5
(RTTNews) - Denmark's business confidence continued its recovery trend at the start of the year, as entrepreneurs were positive about production expectations, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.
The industrial confidence index rose to -5 in January from -9 in December.
The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, strengthened to 96.2 in January from 92.5 in the previous month.
The index measuring production expectations turned from negative to positive in January, rising to 7 from -2 in December. Meanwhile, the order backlog weakened, with the respective index falling to -22 from -20.
The survey showed that the construction confidence index dropped slightly to -13 from -12 due to lower expectations for the development of employment.
For the service industry and retail trade, the composite indicator was unchanged on a monthly basis.
