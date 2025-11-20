Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 15:34:19

Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens Further

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened for the fifth straight month in November to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -20.1 in November from -19.5 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since March 2023.

Three out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have declined since last month, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months worsened in November, with the index falling to -27.2 from -25.0 in October.  Similarly, the past financial situation dropped to -34.4 from -32.9.

Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -4.3 from -6.0 in October.

Households expect prices to increase at roughly the same pace over the next year as they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen