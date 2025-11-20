Netop Solutions Aktie
WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125
|
20.11.2025 15:34:19
Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens Further
(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened for the fifth straight month in November to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index dropped to -20.1 in November from -19.5 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since March 2023.
Three out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have declined since last month, the survey said.
Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months worsened in November, with the index falling to -27.2 from -25.0 in October. Similarly, the past financial situation dropped to -34.4 from -32.9.
Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial outlook improved further to -4.3 from -6.0 in October.
Households expect prices to increase at roughly the same pace over the next year as they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.