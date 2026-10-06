Denmark Industrial Output Rebounds 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production expanded in August after a sharp decline in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 5.0 percent fall in July.

Among industrial groups, production in the transportation industry grew the most by 39.0 percent, and the petroleum and chemical industry advanced by 7.9 percent. The textile, clothing, and leather industry produced 6.4 percent more compared to the prior month.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical and machinery industry contracted 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production increased 2.2 percent in August.

During the June-August period, total industrial output declined 0.6 percent compared to the previous three months.