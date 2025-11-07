Netop Solutions Aktie

Denmark Industrial Production Grows 8.0% In September

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production rebounded sharply in September on the back of the pharmaceutical industry, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Industrial production surged a seasonally adjusted 8.0 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 3.0 percent decrease in August.

The accelerated growth in September was driven by a 23.8 percent expansion in the pharmaceutical industry. Output produced in the electronics industry advanced 9.6 percent, while the machinery industry contracted by 2.0 percent.

Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production rose only 0.6 percent.

Data showed that industrial production expanded 4.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
