Netop Solutions Aktie
WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125
|
07.11.2025 12:52:22
Denmark Industrial Production Grows 8.0% In September
(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production rebounded sharply in September on the back of the pharmaceutical industry, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Industrial production surged a seasonally adjusted 8.0 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 3.0 percent decrease in August.
The accelerated growth in September was driven by a 23.8 percent expansion in the pharmaceutical industry. Output produced in the electronics industry advanced 9.6 percent, while the machinery industry contracted by 2.0 percent.
Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production rose only 0.6 percent.
Data showed that industrial production expanded 4.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.
