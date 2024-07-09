Denmark Trade Surplus Falls In May

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in May as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus shrank to DKK 20.1 billion in May from DKK 21.7 billion in the previous month.

Exports declined 2.0 percent monthly in May, and imports were 1.2 percent lower.

The goods trade surplus also decreased to DKK 17.2 billion in May from DKK 19.9 billion in the prior month. Both goods exports and imports slid by 5.0 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 2.8 billion in May from DKK 1.8 billion in April. Exports registered a monthly growth of 2.2, and imports increased by 0.7 percent.

Data also showed that the current account surplus decreased to DKK 24.1 billion in May from DKK 26.9 billion in the previous month.