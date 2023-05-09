Denmark Trade Surplus Grows Slightly To DKK 24.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased somewhat in March as exports rose slightly faster than imports amid strong demand for maritime transport services, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 24.8 billion in March from DKK 24.3 billion in the previous month.

Exports climbed 1.7 percent monthly in March, and imports were 1.6 percent higher.

The goods trade surplus shrank to DKK 19.2 billion in March from DKK 23.2 billion in the prior month. Goods exports fell 1.4 percent, while imports advanced by 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the surplus in the services trade climbed to DKK 5.7 billion in March from DKK 1.0 billion in February. Exports registered a monthly growth of 6.6 percent on the back of an increase in the outflows of maritime transport services.

Data also showed that the current account surplus declined to DKK 29.5 billion in March from DKK 30.7 billion in the previous month.