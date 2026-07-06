Downturn In German Construction Sector Eases

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector continued to contract in June albeit at a slower pace, purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 44.8 in June, up from 42.4 in the previous month. This was the highest score since March.

However, a reading below 50.0 signals contraction and the further below 50.0 the faster the rate of contraction signaled.

Activity in all three broad categories of construction registered declines. Housing remained the worst-performing segment and commercial activity dropped at the weakest pace for 11 months. Work on civil engineering projects decreased for the second straight month.

The survey showed that new orders and employment declined at slower rates. Although input price inflation slowed from April's peak, it remained among the highest seen over the last three-and-a-half years.

Companies registered longer lead times on purchases due to the Middle East war and product shortages.

Lastly, June's survey results revealed a slight improvement in constructors' expectations for activity in the coming year for the second month in a row.