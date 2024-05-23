Dutch Consumers Slightly More Pessimistic In May

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence remained weak in May as their opinion about the economic climate was more negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index declined to -22 in May from -21 in April. Moreover, the indicator in May was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.

The opinion about the economic climate was more negative, but the willingness to buy was slightly less negative.

Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -38 in May versus -34 in April, indicating that households were more pessimistic about the economy.

Meanwhile, the indicator for willingness to buy improved marginally to -12 in May from -13 in the prior month. Consumers found the time for making major purchases less favorable than in April.