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13.07.2026 08:31:55

Dutch Export Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Exports in the Netherlands increased at the quickest pace in five months in May, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.

Exports rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 4.6 percent growth in April.

Further, this was the strongest growth since December 2025, when exports climbed 6.6 percent.

Companies primarily exported more petroleum products and electrical machinery in May.

The volume of imports also grew 5.4 percent from last year, driven by higher inflows of petroleum products, machinery, and chemical products.

The conditions for exports were less unfavorable in July than they were in May, mainly because the annual contraction of German manufacturing output was smaller, the CBS said.

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