Dutch Industrial Output Grows Most Since October 2022

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production growth accelerated to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the strongest growth since October 2022, when production expanded 5.4 percent.

Among the eight largest sectors, the machinery industry once again achieved the largest increase in production, which surged by 21.6 percent. Means of transport logged an increase of 0.3 percent, while the chemical industry recorded the largest decline of 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.4 percent.