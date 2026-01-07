Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1528
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 07:53:19

Dutch Inflation Eases To 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated further in December to the lowest level in four months, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.  

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in December, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent rise in November. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in August.

Inflation based on services softened to 4.1 percent from 4.3 percent, and the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco held steady at 3.1 percent. The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by a 0.4 percent drop in prices for energy, including motor fuels.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were virtually unchanged at the end of the year.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.5 percent in December, down from 2.6 percent in November.

Consumer goods and services were 3.3 percent more expensive last year than in 2024, the agency said.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
