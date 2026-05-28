Estonia Retail Sales Growth Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Estonia's retail sales growth moderated in April after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The volume of retail sales rose 1.6 percent annually in April, much slower than the 6.9 percent increase in March. In February, sales growth was 4.8 percent.

The annual sales growth of non-food products, except fuel, eased sharply to 1.4 percent from 10.1 percent. Similarly, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew at a weaker pace of 2.7 percent versus a 14.8 percent surge in March. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco continued to fall by 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 3.5 percent, reversing a 14.5 percent strong recovery in March.