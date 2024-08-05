European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Investor Confidence, Final PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Sentix investor confidence and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases industrial production for June. Production had advanced 0.4 percent in May.

At 3.15 am ET, services PMI survey results are due from Spain. The services PMI is forecast to fall to 56.2 in July from 56.8 in June.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Italy's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to drop to 53.0 in July from 53.7 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final composite PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 49.5 in July, in line with the flash estimate, and up from 48.8 in June.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to ease to 48.7 in July, as initially estimated, from 50.4 in June.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone's final PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite PMI to register 50.1 in July, down from 50.9 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The index is expected to rise to -5.5 in August from -7.3 in July.

In the meantime, UK S&P Global is set to publish final composite PMI for July. The index is expected to rise to 52.7, in line with the initial estimate, from 52.3 a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for June. Economists expect producer prices to drop 3.3 percent annually after easing 4.2 percent in May.