European Economic News Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment survey results from Germany and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 3.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Austria. The initial estimate showed that the consumer price inflation eased to 3.3 percent in May from 3.5 percent in April. At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 50.0 in June from 47.1 in May.

Also, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation data for May. Inflation is estimated to match the flash estimate of 2.6 percent in May, up from 2.4 percent in April.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the central bank to cut the deposit interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent.