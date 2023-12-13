European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP and foreign trade from the UK and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK GDP and foreign trade figures for October. GDP is forecast to remain flat on month after rising 0.2 percent in September. The visible trade deficit is seen largely unchanged at GBP 14.3 billion in October.

At 2.30 am ET, final industrial production data is due from Hungary.

At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes quarterly economic forecasts.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area industrial production for October. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 1.1 percent decline in September.