European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Inflation figures from the UK and the euro area, as well as business confidence data from Germany, are scheduled for release on Wednesday, marking a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices data. Inflation is seen easing to 3.5 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Austria.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo institute is slated to issue business climate survey data. Economists expect the confidence index to rise slightly to 88.2 in December from 88.1 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation figures for November. The flash estimate showed that inflation edged up to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent in October.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases UK Industrial Trends survey results.

