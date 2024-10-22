European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finance data from the UK and new car registrations from Europe are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data. The public sector net borrowing is seen at GBP 17.4 billion in September compared to GBP 13.7 billion in August.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe new car registrations data for September.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 6.5 percent.