Eurozone Construction Output Expands Most In 17 Months
(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output recovered in June and marked the fastest growth in nearly one-and-a-half years, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.
Construction output posted an increase of 1.7 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in May. This was the first rise in four months.
Further, this was the quickest expansion since January 2023, when output had risen 3.4 percent.
The recovery was largely driven by a 1.8 percent growth in the construction of buildings. Civil engineering logged an expansion of 1.1 percent, and specialized construction activities rebounded by 0.5 percent.
On a yearly basis, construction output advanced 1.0 percent in June versus a 2.1 percent fall a month ago.
Construction output in the EU27 increased 1.4 percent per month, while it dropped by 0.1 percent from the same period last year.
