Eurozone Economic Confidence Falls Slightly

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence dropped slightly in July, monthly survey results from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 95.8 in July from 95.9 in the previous month. However, the score was above forecast of 95.4.

The Employment Expectations Indicator weakened markedly in July, by 1.8 points to 97.8. The reading fell below its long-term average for the first time since April 2021.

The survey showed that economic confidence declined markedly in France, while it strengthened in Spain. Confidence in Italy improved moderately and sentiment in Germany rose slightly.

Confidence among euro area service providers, retailers and in industry weakened, while confidence among consumers and contractors improved in July.

The industrial sentiment index posted -10.5 in July, down from -10.2 in June. The expected score was -10.7.

Likewise, the services confidence index declined to 4.8 from 6.2 a month ago. The reading was seen at 5.5.

The retailers' confidence index slid to -9.2 from -7.9 in the prior month. By contrast, at -13.0, the consumer confidence index matched the flash estimate, and was up from -14.0.

The construction confidence index improved to -6.3 from -6.9 a month ago.