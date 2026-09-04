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04.09.2026 13:44:39

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined unexpectedly in July after rising in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Retail sales decreased 0.6 percent monthly in July, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 0.3 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest drop since May 2025.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, declined 1.4 percent, and sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 0.8 percent lower. On the other side, turnover in food, drinks, and tobacco increased 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 0.6 percent in July from 1.4 percent a month ago.

In the EU, total retail sales fell 0.4 percent monthly, while they grew 1.0 percent from last year. Among member states, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland.

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