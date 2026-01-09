Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1513
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
09.01.2026 11:56:03

Eurozone Retail Sales Rise More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales expanded more than expected in November on non-food product turnover, Eurostat reported Friday.

Retail sales increased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, marginally above economists' forecast of 0.1 percent growth. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased from October's 0.3 percent increase.

The monthly growth was driven by the 0.4 percent rise in non-food products turnover. The sales volume of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 0.2 percent and that of automotive fuel in specialized stores slid 0.1 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent in October. Moreover, this was better than expected expansion of 1.6 percent. Data showed that sales in the EU27 registered a steady growth of 0.2 percent in November. On a yearly basis, sales were up 2.3 percent, faster than the prior month's 2.0 percent rise.

Among member states of EU, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Luxembourg , Portugal and Denmark. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were seen in Croatia, Belgium and Slovakia.

17:22 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
