Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1350
 EUR
-0,0022
-0,20 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
06.11.2025 11:46:58

Eurozone Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined for the second straight month in September, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Retail sales logged a decline of 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September, the same as in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected a rebound of 0.2 percent.

The continued to fall in September was largely driven by 1.0 percent lower sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores. Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, dropped 0.2 percent, while those of food, drinks, and tobacco remained flat.

Year-on-year, retail sales growth moderated to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent in August, in line with expectations.

In the EU, retail sales stalled compared to September, while they grew 1.3 percent from the previous year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen