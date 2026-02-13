Eurozone Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus declined in December as growth in imports exceeded the exports growth, data published by Eurostat showed Friday.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 12.6 billion from EUR 13.9 billion in the previous year.

Exports increased 3.4 percent from the previous year, offsetting the 3.4 percent fall in November. Imports logged an annual growth of 4.2 percent in December, reversing a 1.1 percent fall seen a month ago.

On a monthly basis, exports increased by seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent and imports grew 0.6 percent. As a result, the trade balance was in EUR 11.6 billion surplus, which was above November's EUR 10.2 billion surplus.

In 2025 as a whole, the euro area recorded a surplus of EUR 164.6 billion, compared with EUR 168.9 billion surplus seen in the last year. Exports of goods gained 2.4 percent annually and imports moved up 2.7 percent from a year ago.