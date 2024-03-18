Eurozone Trade Surplus Rises In January

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus increased in January as exports increased amid falling imports, Eurostat reported Monday.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted surplus of EUR 28.1 billion in January from EUR 14.3 billion in December.

Exports increased 2.1 percent on month, while imports decreased 4.0 percent in January. On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 11.4 billion in January compared to a shortfall of EUR 32.6 billion in the same period last year.

Exports registered an increase of 1.3 percent. By contrast, imports logged a sharp decline of 16.1 percent.