Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1420
 EUR
-0,0006
-0,05 %
EUR - GBP
27.02.2026 09:28:41

Finland GDP Grows Less Than Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a revised 0.1 percent decline in the previous quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 0.6 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that private consumption rose 0.4 percent from the September quarter, while government consumption expenditure dropped by 1.3 percent. Both the volume of exports and imports declined 4.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On an annual basis, GDP rebounded 0.3 percent versus a 0.4 percent decline in the third quarter.

Data showed that output of the national economy advanced 1.1 percent monthly in January, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in December. The annual growth in economic output eased to 0.2 percent from 1.5 percent.

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
