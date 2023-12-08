Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.12.2023 14:05:44
Finland Industrial Output Recovers 1.2%
(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production increased for the first time in five months in October, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.
Industrial output advanced 1.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 0.7 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in September.
Among the main industries, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 15.5 percent annually in October, followed by the utility sector with a 2.6 percent rise.
On the other hand, output was reduced most in the electrical and electronics industries by 11.4 percent and in the forest industry by 11.0 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.