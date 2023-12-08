08.12.2023 14:05:44

Finland Industrial Output Recovers 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production increased for the first time in five months in October, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

Industrial output advanced 1.2 percent year-over-year in October, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 0.7 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in September.

Among the main industries, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 15.5 percent annually in October, followed by the utility sector with a 2.6 percent rise.

On the other hand, output was reduced most in the electrical and electronics industries by 11.4 percent and in the forest industry by 11.0 percent.

