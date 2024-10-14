Finland Inflation Slows To 0.8%, Lowest Since December 2020

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation moderated further to the lowest level in nearly four years amid cheaper transport costs due to falling fuel prices, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the prior month's 1.2 percent gain.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since December 2020, when prices had risen only 0.20 percent.

The annual price decline in transport charges deepened to 2.58 percent in September from 2.0 percent in August. Clothing prices dropped 0.2 percent, and those for housing and utilities decreased the same. Meanwhile, health costs grew at a slightly faster pace of 2.9 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in September, versus a flat change in August.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a slower pace of 0.9 percent in September versus 1.1 percent a month ago.