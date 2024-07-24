|
24.07.2024 19:47:00
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.121 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.331 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.
The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auction on Thursday with the reveal of the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.
