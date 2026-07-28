French Consumer Sentiment Improves

(RTTNews) - French consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in July, monthly survey results published by the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index advanced more-than-expected to 86 in July from 84 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 85.

Households' opinion regarding their personal financial situation, past and future improved again. The corresponding balances of opinion increased by two points each.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases also increased in July. The corresponding balance climbed two points but remained below its long-term average.

At the same time, the index measuring whether it is a good idea to save increased again. The balance advanced four points and came in above its long-term average.

Assessment about consumers' ability to save, current and future picked up in July. Both indices gained three points each.

The survey showed that judgment about future standard of living in France strengthened sharply. The balance rose six points, following a six-point rise in June.

Meanwhile, the one related to past standard of living rose only two points. Nonetheless, both balances remained below their long-term averages.

Households' fears about unemployment declined sharply in July. The corresponding balance slid six points.

Further, the survey showed that the proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months declined sharply in July. The associated balance of opinion declined eighteen points, after falling by fourteen in June.

The proportion of households who consider that prices increased over the past twelve months also deteriorated. The associated balance of opinion slid five points.