05.12.2025 12:39:47

French Industrial Output Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - France industrial production grew at a slower pace in October as weak machinery and equipment output dragged the manufacturing sector, figures from the statistical office INSEE revealed Friday.

Industrial output gained 0.2 percent from September, weaker than September's 0.7 percent expansion. However, the monthly increase confounded expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing output slid 0.1 percent after a 0.9 percent expansion.

Output fell back in the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods by 2.2 percent. On the contrary, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products advanced 3.6 percent.

In mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, output increased 1.8 percent, after remaining stable in September.

Industrial output showed signs of slowing in October, pointing to a more moderate contribution to GDP growth at year-end, said ING economist Charlotte de Montpellier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

