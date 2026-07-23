French Manufacturing Confidence Improves

(RTTNews) - French manufacturing sentiment rose slightly in July, underpinned by improving past production and global order book levels, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.

The manufacturing confidence index rose slightly to 101 in July from 100 in June.

The past production index climbed to 7 from 3 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the one related to personal production prospects dropped to -1, the lowest since August 2025.

The balance of opinion associated with the level of global order books improved, with the index rising to -12 from -14. The index measuring foreign order books remained stable at -12.

The finished-goods inventory index plunged to 10 from 16 in June.

The indicator for past workforce size rose to zero, while the expected workforce size dropped to -3.

The personal production outlook index declined to -1, while general production prospects indicator improved to -10.

Further, the balance of opinion associated with the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months decreased to 9 from 20.

The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, rose to 97 from 95 in June. The survey was conducted between June 25 and July 20.