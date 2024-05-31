French Payroll Employment Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - France's payroll employment increased more than initially estimated in the first quarter, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Payroll employment rose 0.3 percent sequentially after showing stability in the final quarter of 2023. The latest figure was revised up from 0.2 percent.

Net job creation was 75,100, compared to an increase of 8,900 jobs in the preceding period. Job creation exceeded its first quarter 2023 level by 0.7 percent, or 185,700 jobs.

Private payroll employment grew 0.3 percent after staying broadly stable a quarter ago. At the same time, the increase in public payroll employment slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent.

Temporary employment dropped marginally by 0.1 percent, and the rate of decline has eased from the previous four quarters.