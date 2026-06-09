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09.06.2026 10:05:09

German Exports Grow Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Germany's exports increased unexpectedly in April and growth in imports slowed notably, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.

Exports grew at a faster pace of 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, following March's 0.3 percent increase. Economists had forecast exports to fall 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, growth in imports eased notably to 1.2 percent from 4.5 percent.

As growth in imports outpaced exports growth, the trade surplus fell to EUR 14.5 billion in April from EUR 14.7 billion in March.

On a yearly basis, exports logged an increase of 3.6 percent compared to 6.6 percent in March. At the same time, imports advanced 6.3 percent after rising 10.4 percent in the prior month.

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