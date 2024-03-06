German Exports Rebound In January

(RTTNews) - Germany's exports rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in January, data released by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Exports posted a monthly growth of 6.3 percent in January after falling 4.5 percent in the previous month. This was also far better than economists' forecast of 1.5 percent increase.

Imports advanced 3.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 6.7 percent decrease in December. Imports were expected to rise moderately by 1.8 percent.

Driven by the notable increase in exports, the trade surplus rose to EUR 27.5 billion from EUR 23.3 billion in December. The expected surplus was EUR 21.5 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports gained 1.5 percent after easing 9.1 percent a month ago. At the same time, the annual decrease in imports slowed to 7.5 percent from 15.2 percent in December.