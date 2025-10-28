Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1367
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,03 %
28.10.2025 10:37:31

German GfK Consumer Sentiment Set To Fall

(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to continue its downward trend in November on weaker income expectations, survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed Tuesday.

The consumer climate indicator fell unexpectedly to -24.1 in November from revised -22.5 in October. The score was expected to improve to -22.0.

The decline in income expectations was the reason for the renewed decrease in consumer climate. There were slight increases in economic expectations and the willingness to buy.

The income expectations index declined sharply to 2.3 from 15.1 in September. At the same time, the economic expectations indicator rose to 0.8 from -1.4.

The willingness to buy index stood at -9.3, up from -11.6 a month ago.

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
