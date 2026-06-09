German Industrial Output Rises

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production expanded for the first time in five months in April, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Industrial output increased 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 0.1 percent fall in March. The monthly growth rate came in line with expectations and marked the first monthly increase in five months. Excluding energy and construction, industrial output remained flat compared to March but declined 2.1 percent from a year ago.

The production of intermediate goods rose 1.4 percent and that of consumer goods by 1.9 percent. By contrast, capital goods output dropped 1.5 percent.

Outside industry, energy production rose 0.2 percent and construction output moved up 2.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent, following a decline of 3.4 percent in the previous month.