10.10.2024 08:53:21
German Retail Sales Increase In August
(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales increased in August underpinned by food and non-food turnover, official data showed on Thursday.
Retail sales grew 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in August after a 1.5 percent gain in July and a 1.1 percent drop seen in June, Destatis reported.
Food sales rose 1.9 percent and non-food retailing grew 1.1 percent in August from the last month. On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a growth of 2.1 percent in real terms and 3.1 percent in nominal terms.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.