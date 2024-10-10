German Retail Sales Increase In August

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales increased in August underpinned by food and non-food turnover, official data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales grew 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in August after a 1.5 percent gain in July and a 1.1 percent drop seen in June, Destatis reported.

Food sales rose 1.9 percent and non-food retailing grew 1.1 percent in August from the last month. On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a growth of 2.1 percent in real terms and 3.1 percent in nominal terms.