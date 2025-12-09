Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1442
 EUR
-0,0005
-0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
09.12.2025 09:21:29

German Trade Surplus Grows In October

(RTTNews) - Germany's foreign trade surplus increased in October as exports rose amid a fall in imports, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports posted a monthly increase of 0.1 percent in October, though slower than the 1.5 percent recovery in September, Destatis reported.

Meanwhile, imports declined 1.2 percent after rising 5.1 percent a month ago.

As a result, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 16.9 billion from EUR 15.3 billion in September. The expected surplus was also EUR 15.2 billion. In the same period last year, the surplus totalled EUR 14.6 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports registered an annual increase of 4.1 percent in October, and imports grew by 2.8 percent.

Exports to the EU states rose 2.7 percent compared to September, and imports from these states climbed 2.8 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen