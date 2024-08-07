|
07.08.2024 12:07:56
Hungary Industrial Production Shrinks 3.7%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the fourth straight month in June, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent annually in June, slower than the 4.9 percent fall a month ago.
Production volume decreased in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial output plunged 8.2 percent annually in June versus a 5.2 percent fall in May.
On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.5 percent in June, following a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.