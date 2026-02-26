Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

163,6682
 ISK
-0,0662
-0,04 %
26.02.2026 14:15:42

Iceland Inflation Remains Stable At 5.2%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland held steady in February after accelerating in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in February, the same as in the previous month, which was the highest inflation rate in sixteen months. The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.5 percent higher than a year ago.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2 percent annually in February, and those of clothing and footwear rose 3.7 percent. Transport charges were 4.2 percent higher, while costs in connection with furnishings and household equipment were 0.8 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in January.

21:49 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
20:43 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
18:12 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
