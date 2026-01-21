Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

167,2191
 ISK
-0,8153
-0,49 %
21.01.2026 12:03:29

Iceland Jobless Rate Falls In December

(RTTNews) - Iceland's unemployment rate dropped in December after rising sharply in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.

The non-adjusted jobless rate for persons aged 16 to 74 years fell to 4.2 percent from 6.5 percent in November, which was the highest rate since May 2021.

The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in the same month a year ago.

There were 9,800 unemployed persons in December compared to 15,100 in November.

Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 76.0 percent from 74.7 percent.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also declined to 4.5 percent from 6.9 percent.

