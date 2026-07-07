Iceland Trade Gap Widens In June

(RTTNews) - Iceland's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.

The trade gap widened to ISK 57.4 billion in June from ISK 39.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was ISK 56.9 billion.

Both exports and imports surged by 42.0 percent and 43.0 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

For the last 12 months, the deficit in the goods trade balance was ISK 443.9 billion, or ISK 53.1 billion more favorable than during the previous 12 months, the agency said.