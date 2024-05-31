India GDP Grows More Than Expected In March Qtr

(RTTNews) - India's economy expanded at a faster than expected pace in the three months to March, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 7.8 percent year-on-year following a revised 8.6 percent expansion in the December quarter.

Economists had forecast 6.7 percent growth. In the same quarter last year, growth was 6.2 percent.

The statistical office also reported that growth was 8.2 percent for the fiscal year 2023-24, earlier estimated at 7.6 percent. This was faster than the 7.0 percent expansion in 2022-23.