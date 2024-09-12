India Industrial Output Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production growth improved slightly in July, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Thursday.

Industrial production grew 4.8 percent from a year ago, following a 4.7 percent rise in June. Output was forecast to climb again by 4.7 percent.

Mining output growth slowed sharply to 3.7 percent from 10.3 percent. Meanwhile, the annual growth in manufacturing improved to 4.6 percent from 3.2 percent.

Electricity output advanced 7.9 percent annually but slower than the 8.6 percent increase seen a month ago.

During April to July, industrial production posted an annual growth of 5.2 percent compared to 5.1 percent rise in the same period last year.