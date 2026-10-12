India Inflation Rises More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in September, data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.54 percent from 4.83 percent in the previous month, surpassing economist expectations of 5.4 percent.

Inflation remains in the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 percent to 6 percent tolerance band.

Data showed that the consumer food price index grew at a faster pace of 7.74 percent, following August's 5.97 percent rise.

Last week, the central bank had raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent, marking the first increase in nearly four years. The bank also shifted its monetary stance to "calibrated tightening" from "neutral".

The RBI lifted its CPI inflation forecast for 2026-27 to 5.2 percent from 5.0 percent. Core inflation was projected at 4.4 percent.