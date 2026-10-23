India Private Sector Growth Improves In October

(RTTNews) - India's private sector growth accelerated in October amid cooling inflationary pressures and a sustained rise in new orders, according to flash survey data from S&P Global released Friday.

The HSBC flash composite output index rose to 56.7 in October from 55.9 in the previous month. A reading above 50 signals expansion.

The survey revealed that both the manufacturing and services sectors experienced stronger growth. The services PMI climbed to 56.2 from 55.2, while the manufacturing PMI eased to 54.9 from 55.1, indicating a slight slowodown in growth.

The growth in private sector output was driven by improving market conditions and greater new order volumes. New export orders grew at the quickest pace in six months amid more client demand from the US, UK, Middle East, and Bangladesh.

Nonetheless, Indian companies remained cautious about adding workforce numbers, and the employment increased only marginally and at the slowest pace in the year-to-date.

Inflationary pressures moderated further in October, with the input price inflation slowing for the seventh successive month, and output price inflation eased to the slowest since March 2025. Weaker inflation was evident across both monitored sectors, with the rise in manufacturing selling prices the softest in almost four years.

Looking ahead, companies remained optimistic regarding output expectations over the next twelve months, and the business confidence improved to a 5-month high amid expectations that market conditions will continue to strengthen.