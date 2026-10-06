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06.10.2026 08:45:40

India Service Sector Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - India's services activity strengthened in September on increasing demand amid receding inflationary pressures, final purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday.

The HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.2 in September from 54.1 in the previous month.

The flash score was 55.8. The reading signaled the strongest upturn in the services sector since June.

New orders increased at the fastest rate in three months, while new export business growth eased to the slowest in close to three years. There was another increase in employment but the rate of growth moderated from August.

Meanwhile, outstanding business volumes increased after falling in the previous two months, the survey showed.

The rate of input price inflation retreated to its weakest since November 2025. Likewise, output price inflation eased to its least pronounced pace since June. Further, data showed that services providers remained optimistic about the year ahead, supported by resilient demand and rising customer enquiries.

The overall private sector activity expanded the most since June. The HSBC final composite output index registered 55.9 in September, up from 54.3 in August but down the flash score of 56.5.

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